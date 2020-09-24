Matthews Auto Group Hosts 2 nd Annual Walk -A- Thon for Local Kid’s Charities

From the Matthews Auto Group:

The Matthews Auto Group announces the 2nd Annual Matthews Walk-A-Thon to benefit five local kid’s charities on Saturday, October 10th and Sunday October 11th from 7:30AM to 6:30PM at the Vestal Rail Trail, rain or shine with an additional “virtual” component.



Matthews Auto is pledging $10 per mile for every mile walked by registered participants, any time during the two days, to the charity or charities of the walker’s choosing. The goal is for Matthews to donate a total of $25,000 divided by local kid’s charities in Broome County including Toys for Tots – providing Christmas gifts for kids in need, GiGi’s Playhouse – a Down Syndrome Achievement Center, Mom’s House – providing child care and support to single parents, A Room to Heal – creating dream bedrooms for kids recovering from serious illness and Lourdes Hospital Camp Hope – for kids who are dealing with the illness and loss of a loved one.



The Walk-A-Thon is open to the public and participants must register on line at MatthewsCares.Com prior to the event with their choice of charity, or walkers can choose to divide their donation equally among the 5 listed charities. Walkers will be on the “Honor System” to report miles they anticipate walking and can either walk the Vestal Rail Trail (while socially distancing) or they can walk virtually, in their own neighborhoods.



There will be no registration tent on site this year. Complimentary Walk-A-Thon T-Shirts will be given as a thank you for contributions of $20 or more while supplies last. T-Shirts can be picked up at the Matthews GM Center (next to the waterfalls) from October 5th through Saturday October 10th at 4pm. Donations can be made on their secure site or checks can be made out to Matthews Auto Group, designating which charity you would like to donate to. In the event that walkers exceed the 2,500 miles walked for the $25,000 donation, Matthews will distribute a total of $25,000 plus any funds donated to the 5 charities based on the percentage of votes each charity receives during registration.



President Rob Matthews says, “We’re excited about giving back to our community via the Walk-a-thon for a second year and hope we will be able to help local organizations make up lost fund-raising revenue due to the pandemic. We look forward to this becoming an annual event that’s both fun and makes a significant contribution to kids and families in our area.”

Contact: Kathy Breno, Marketing Director 607-798-8000 kbreno@matthewsauto.com