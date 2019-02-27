Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Saturday, February 23, 2019 - Mark Masler announced his candidacy for Supreme Court Justice in the 6th Judicial District. Surrounded by family, friends, and supporters, Masler made the announcement at the Cortland Elks Club.

Masler, a Cortland resident, has lived in the 6th Judicial District his entire life. The District includes Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Otsego, Schuyler, Tioga and Tompkins Counties. Masler currently serves as Attorney and Principal Law Clerk to retiring Supreme Court Justice Phillip Rumsey.

In making his announcement, Masler spoke about the importance of the office, saying, "The position of Supreme Court Justice is important to our communities. Supreme Court hears the most significant civil cases and is unique among all New York courts due to the tremendously broad range of subjects that it considers, including contracts, zoning and land use, all types of accidents, medical malpractice, real property, divorces and mortgage foreclosures. Each of these subjects requires a specialized knowledge of the law."

Masler, who earned his law degree from Cornell Law School, has over 25 years of legal experience. In addition to serving as the Attorney and Principal Law Clerk to Justice Rumsey, Masler was an attorney at Harris Beach for 15 years, where he became a partner.

In making the case for his candidacy, Masler said, "My experience of working closely with Justice Rumsey for over 10 years as his Attorney and Principal Law Clerk is the best preparation to succeed him. I have gained knowledge of the entire range of subjects considered by the Supreme Court by assisting him with all aspects of the work of the court, including the conduct of jury trials and by drafting over 900 decisions."

Masler concluded, "Throughout my 25 year legal career, I believe that I have demonstrated the qualities you expect in a Justice - honesty, fairness, independence, an even temperament, and the ability to apply the law without fear or favor. And it is for these reasons that I seek this office."

Born in Broome County, Mark Masler went to Cornell University where he studied agriculture and earned a degree in Business Management. After college, Mark and his wife Bernice operated a family dairy farm for seven years. Masler graduated from Cornell Law School in 1993, before embarking on a 25 year legal career. Mark and Bernice have lived in Cortland County for 35 years. They have four children and one grandchild.

