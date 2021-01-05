Martha Sauerbrey Re- Elected Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman for 2021

From the Tioga County office of the Legislative Clerk:

Owego, NY – The Tioga County Legislature held their First Special and Organizational Meeting of 2021 on January 4, 2021. Legislative members elected Martha Sauerbrey as Chair of the Tioga County Legislature for 2021. Sauerbrey has the responsibility of running the day-to-day business of the county as the Chief Elected Official. Legislator Ed Hollenbeck was elected Deputy Chair and Dale Weston 2nd Deputy Chair.



Legislator Sauerbrey was elected to the Tioga County Legislature in 2005 and this year marks her eighth consecutive year as the Chair of the Tioga County Legislature.



Legislative Chairwoman Sauerbrey commented, “2020 was one of the most – if not the most challenging years in my career as a Government Leader. I am pleased to be elected as Chair by the Legislature and I look forward to rounding the corner on the COVID-19 Pandemic and bring our priorities back in focus for the future.

First, however, we have to get our communities healthy and free to move about. I along with the entire Legislature will work for the success of the COVID-19 Vaccine and the elimination of the virus”.