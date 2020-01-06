MARTHA SAUERBREY RE- ELECTED TIOGA COUNTY LEGISLATIVE CHAIRWOMAN FOR 2020

Up to the Minute
Posted: / Updated:

Owego, NY – The Tioga County Legislature held their First Special and Organizational Meeting of 2020 on January 2, 2020. At this meeting, Legislator Martha Sauerbrey was re-elected Chairwoman of the Tioga County Legislature for 2020.

Legislator Ed Hollenbeck was re-elected as 1st Deputy Chair and Legislator Dale Weston was re-elected as the 2nd Deputy Chair of the Legislature for 2020.

County Clerk Andrea Klett swore-in Sheriff Gary Howard, Undersheriff Wayne Moulton, and Coroner Robert Williams for their new terms of office.

County Clerk Klett and Coroner Ryan Kline are also serving new terms of office for 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Greek Peak 8 Pack

Buy the Greek Peak 8 Pack Now