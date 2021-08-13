Markets for Meow Meows to benefit Tuffy’s Place Feline Sanctuary

AFTON, NY- You and your family are invited to tour Tuffy’s Place in Afton for some Sunday afternoon shopping to benefit the 501(c)3 Feline Sanctuary who needs your help to continue operations and maintain a clean, safe, and healthy environment for all our furry friends.

Purchase merchandise, place a private donation, and more!

Open on Select Sundays 8/29, 9/05, 9/26 * from 1pm to 5pm

featuring FREE KITTY FACES, face painted by Nay, FREE Snack and Drink Samples for humans and pets, Food for Sale by Vendor, FREE yard games and more!

Come spend the day at Tuffy’s Place!

1312 NY-41, Afton

TuffysPlace.org

6zero7Events.com