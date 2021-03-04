March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

From the Broome County Health Department:

Binghamton, NY- Although last March may have been a little different than this year, one thing remains in common: Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Now more than ever, it is important to maintain good health, including cancer prevention and early detection.

Employers may not see their employees everyday like they use to, but they still have an important impact on their health. In addition to providing safe workspaces and policies to reduce the spread of COVID-19, employers can put into place a paid time off for cancer screening policy to promote cancer screening.

“Paid time off for cancer screenings allows employees to take time off work without having to use their own personal accrued hours” says Mary McFadden, CPiA Program Coordinator. “Employees may not get cancer screenings for many reasons and now many have additional concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic”

Many people may have postponed colorectal cancer screenings throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but now is a good time to encourage your employees to get the screenings they may have put off this past year. Employees may also postpone screenings due to being afraid of using sick time for preventative care if they need it for an illness or family illness. With Colorectal Cancer Awareness month, it is a great opportunity to adopt a paid time off for cancer screening policy.

The Cancer Prevention in Action Program (CPiA), supported with funds from the State of New York, works with employers to develop a paid time off for cancer screenings benefit. A paid time off benefit would allow employees to get their life-saving screenings without having to use accrued leave or sick time.

“Employees without a cancer screening paid time off benefit are less likely to get recommended screenings than employees with a paid time off benefit” says McFadden. “These benefits are a great way to reduce the burden of cancer in our communities, especially during a time when those immune-compromised, such as cancer patients, are so vulnerable.”

To learn more about the CPiA Program and explore how you can make it easier for your employees to get screened for colorectal cancer, call us at 607-778-3929 or check out our website at https://takeactionagainstcancer.com/paid-time-off/