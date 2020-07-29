March for People’s Protection in Delhi on July 30

From Fair for All:

Area residents will rally and march in Delhi on Thursday, July 30 to protest legislative proposals recently released by the New York State Sheriff’s Association that would dramatically expand police power.

The protest is part of a regional effort by organizations including Citizen Action, Truth Pharm, Justice and Unity for the Southern Tier, and Progressive Leaders of Tomorrow. Through their “Peoples’ Protection Coalition,” marches are taking place in Chenango, Tioga, Cortland, and Delaware Counties from July 29 to August 1.

The sheriffs’ legislative agenda was supported by six Southern Tier county sheriffs, including Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond, at a July 15 press conference in Broome County. The sheriffs’ agenda calls for a vast expansion of police power, limiting oversight of police, and punishing people who call attention to police misconduct. It would allow police to forbid bystanders from monitoring or filming their actions, and to arrest and incarcerate witnesses to police abuse.

Protest organizers say that the proposal is the antithesis of the policing reforms we need. If passed, they charge, it will put the lives and civil liberties of New York State residents in grave danger and further harm communities of color.

The Delhi march will begin at the Courthouse Square at 6pm on Thursday, July 30. Protesters will then march to the county jail and hear brief remarks. Organizers ask that participants at this peaceful march wear masks and socially distance.