From The Paleontological Research Institution:

Ithaca, NY – Cayuga Nature Center has announced that their annual Maple Fest, scheduled for March 15, 2020, has been canceled for this year.

The decision was made along with the Nature Center’s parent organization, the Paleontological Research Institution (PRI), amid the growing concerns about the COVID-19 virus.

While we are disappointed about the need to cancel, the health and safety of our visitors, volunteers, and staff is our highest priority.