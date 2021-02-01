Mara Grace to announce her candidacy for Broome County Family Court Judge

From the office of Mara Grace:

Mara Grace will be formally announcing her campaign to be Broome County’s next Family Court Judge on Thursday, February 4th at 10:30 am at Little Venice, located at 111 Chenango Street in Binghamton, New York. Timothy Grippen, former Broome County Executive will introduce Mara Grace at the event. After a successful legal career of over twenty years, Mara Grace will be seeking the Democratic nomination in this year’s election for Broome County Family Court Judge.

Grace is a graduate of Binghamton High School, the University of Vermont and New England Law-Boston. Grace currently works as the Principal Court Attorney to the Judge in Tioga County Family Court. She worked in the Broome County District Attorney’s Office and the Kings County District Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn.



“I am excited to announce my campaign to be Broome County’s next Family Court Judge. I look forward to introducing myself to the voters of our community on Thursday.” said Grace. Grace lives in Broome County with her husband and two sons. The event will be open to media only in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.