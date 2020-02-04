Make a stop on “42nd Street!” Tickets to go on sale for the Vestal High school Musical

From the Vestal Central School District:

Musical theater at its best, “42nd Street” will be presented by Vestal High School February 27 – March 1, 2020, through special arrangement with TAMS-WITMARK.* Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. on February 27 – 29, with a matinee performance at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 1.



Director Austin Kiley, along with Assistant Directors/Choreographers Laura Preston and Quinn Singer, leads a cast of over 40 student performers and two-dozen crew. Conducting the orchestra is Maureen Kiley and set designer is Christopher Duffy.



An exuberant and talented student cast highlights the rise of a small-town girl from Pennsylvania from showgirl to star! The role of notorious director “Julian Marsh” is shared by

Asher Danton and Conner Smith, while the starry-eyed ingenue “Peggy Sawyer” is alternated by Sachiko Nicholson and Abigail Sprague.

Other key roles are co-played by Caden DellaPenta and Andrew LaClair as “Billy;” Hannah Gdovin and Annie McNulty as “Dorothy;” Ethan Garcia and Noah Walsh as “Bert;” Taylor Ballard and Dora Donacik as “Maggie;” and Dominic Perfetti and Josh Sifert as “Pat.” Finally, “Anytime Annie” is brought to life by Brenna Burdick, and senior Jack Zhou takes his final bow on the high-school stage as “Andy.”



Tickets go on sale Monday, February 3, and are $10 for adults and $8 for students and senior citizens. For box office reservations,** visit the Vestal Central School District website. Look for the news article for “42nd Street” with a link to the online reservation form. Ticket orders can also be placed by emailing gtharris@vestal.k12.ny.us or calling 607-757-3443.

In either message, please indicate your name, the performance you would like to attend and the number of tickets you will need.

The deadline for early reservations is Monday, February 24. Reserved tickets can be picked up at the “will call” table after payment is received.** Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door one hour before each scheduled performance.

Dress Rehearsals: If you would like to “preview” this musical for the public, you are welcome to come by during dress rehearsals from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. on February 20 & 21 and February 24 & 25 in the Vestal High School Auditorium.