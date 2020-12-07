Make a Big Difference when checking out during Cheers for Change

From the Food Bank of the Southern Tier:

Now through January 3, customers of area wine and spirits stores have the opportunity to help spread holiday cheer by rounding up or make a donation upon check out during the Cheers for Change campaign. 100 percent of the funds donated, will support the Food Bank of the Southern Tier.

The following wine and spirits retailers will be participating in this year’s Cheers for Change:

Johnson City Liquor and Wine: 670 Harry L. Drive, Johnson City

Northgate Liquors & Wine: 1250 Upper Front Street, Binghamton

Northside Wine & Spirits: 222 Elmira Road, Ithaca

Red Feet Wine Market & Spirits Provisions: 435 Franklin Street, Ithaca

Triphammer Wines & Spirits: 2255 N. Triphammer Road, Ithaca

Prior to the pandemic, more than 72,000 people in the Southern Tier – including 1 in 5 children – were living at or below the poverty line and were at risk of hunger.

In 2019, our incredible partners and shoppers raised $14,000, which provided 42,000 meals for people in need throughout the Southern Tier!