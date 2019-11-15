Maine Fest Coffeehouse to host Janet Batch and JP Payton

From the Nanticoke Historical Society:

Maine, NY. The Nanticoke Valley Historical Society announces their November 30th Coffeehouse featuring performances by Janet Batch and JP Payton from 7-9 PM at the Maine Federated Church Fellowship Hall, 2615 Main St., Maine, NY. A suggested donation of $8.00 per person will benefit the Nanticoke Valley Historical Society.

A total of 75 tickets will be sold at the door and by reservation. Tickets can be reserved by contacting themainefest@gmail.com. Refreshments will be available.

Performers:

Janet Batch. One part Stevie Nicks, two parts Johnny Cash, she sings, unabashed, of death, romance, and the wondering of what went wrong. Her songs are an illustration of the pendulum that swings between joy and heartache.

JP Payton. Singer and guitarist from Stinesville, Indiana, mixes the best elements of real-people country music; story-driven song-writing, heart-on-your-sleeve lyrics, and big honking honky-tonk hooks.

An open mic will be available after the first set and performers will be required to sign up on arrival on a first-come basis. Performance slots are limited to 5 minutes and language and subject matter must be “family friendly”.

More information is available from event organizer Gordie Gottlieb at 607-232-0702.