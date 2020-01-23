Madison County GOP Committee Endorses Claudia Tenney for Congress

From the office of Rep. Claudia Tenney:

New Hartford, N.Y.- The Madison County GOP Committee announced their endorsement for Claudia Tenney’s bid for Congress in NY-22 over other Republican candidates in the race.

The Madison County GOP Committee is the second county in NY-22 to vote on endorsement; Claudia also previously earned the endorsement of Oswego County GOP Committee.



“The Madison County GOP Committee is honored to endorse Claudia Tenney for Congress this cycle,” said Chairman Todd Rouse.

“We as Republicans in NY-22 need to come together as a united front if we are going to beat Anthony Brindisi and the Democratic machine. We believe Claudia Tenney has a proven record of significant accomplishments and the strongest credentials to take on Brindisi and win in November.”



“I am so grateful to have the endorsement of the Madison County GOP Committee. Their support is crucial in our effort to unseat Anthony Brindisi this November,” Tenney said.

“Anthony Brindisi just cast his third vote to impeach the President after promising he would not support impeachment. Now, more than ever, we need to send a representative to Washington who will fight for real results, not obstruct and resist from building on the progress we have made. I have a proven track record of being a fighter for Upstate New York and delivered a record of unprecedented accomplishments for our region last cycle. We must continue to build on those achievements once we win in November.”



