SUNY Broome’s Theater program is currently rehearsing for “Curtains Up on Broadway,” a selection of scenes from stage and film masterpieces.

Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 and 22 in the Angelo Zuccolo Little Theatre, located in the SUNY Broome Student Center. Make reservations anytime by emailing baconkm@sunybroome.edu or calling 778-5191 with your name and phone extension.