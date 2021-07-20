LUMA Projection Arts Festival is back for two light-filled evenings of storytelling in Binghamton, NY September 10 – 11, 2021

From LUMA:

Binghamton, NY, – Binghamton will once again transform into an all encompassing exhibition space packed with world class talent for the Seventh Annual LUMA Projection Arts Festival. After a year of challenges unlike any other, LUMA Projection Arts Festival returns to its traditional street festival format Friday, September 10th & Saturday September 11th, 2021 at the heart of Downtown Binghamton from 8:30 PM to midnight each night.

Binghamton’s LUMA is the country’s premier festival dedicated to the art of projection mapping. LUMA made its colossal debut to the projection worlds stage in 2015, attracting crowds of 30,000. Each year, LUMA expands its offerings bringing leading visual artists and a curated lineup of international talent to the Southern Tier. In 2021, thanks to the unwavering support of our community, LUMA returns to showcase two days of visual experiences on the historic architectural canvas of Downtown Binghamton.

The artists featured this year are a number of crowd favorites mixed with cutting edge LUMA Festival newcomers who have reshaped the world of projection mapping.

Artists include:

Max10sity (Budapest, Hungary) is a world-renowned studio and a returning crowd favorite. In 2019 they brought Pandora’s Box to life on the facade of Binghamton’s Old City Hall, this year they’re bringing a three story tall funhouse experience to 95 Court Street.

Light Harvest (New York, New York) is ready to push technology to the next level. Working with motion captured performance and real-time 3D rendering Engines, they will bring a mind bending original artwork that explores the journey of a firefly.

Mindscape Studio (Bucharest, Romania) is an award winning studio that pushes limits to accomplish the impossible. At LUMA, this boundary pushing team promises to take viewers to other planets.

Sila Sveta (Moscow, Russia) isn’t afraid of outrageous and unthinkable projects in the field of digitally immersive experiences. Their worldwide client list includes Drake, Cardi B x Offset, and Billie Eilish. At LUMA, Sila Sveta will take the reins and create an experience beyond your wildest imagination.

Guests of all ages are encouraged to participate in this inspiring celebration of art, technology and storytelling. For further developments and the latest festival information, please visit LUMAFestival.com

LUMA Festival is committed to offering a safe experience to it’s participants and will remain compliant with any COVID guidelines still in place this September. While LUMA Festival remains a free event, the 2021 ticketing waitlist is now available. Visit LUMAFestival.com to join the waitlist and be the first to know when ticket times are available.

About LUMA Projection Arts Festival

Founded in 2015 by a street photographer, a film editor, and an event planner, the LUMA Projection Arts Festival is a cutting edge visual arts festival held in Binghamton, NY. LUMA’s mission is to advance the future of storytelling through the art of projection mapping. By giving artists a space to push the boundaries of their own work, LUMA enables cutting edge experimentation, and the chance to debut never before seen works in front of an engaged audience.

ADDITIONAL LINKSWebsite + Waitlist: https://lumafestival.com/