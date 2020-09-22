LUMA Festival announces debut of fully immersive, live musical theatre VR experience

From the Luma Festival Press Team:

Miranda: A Steam Punk VR Experience will debut Thursday, with nine free shows over the course of September 24, 25, and 26

NEW YORK—Miranda: A Steam Punk VR Experience, a fully immersive VR opera featuring live motion-capture performance, will debut this week. Produced by LUMA Festival, Tri-Cities Opera, Enhance VR, and Opera Omaha, Miranda reimagines world-class theatre for the digital age and amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.



The full show schedule is as follows. All showtimes are in EST.

September 24: 6:30 PM, 7:45 PM, 9:00 PM

September 25: 6:30 PM, 7:45 PM, 9:00 PM

September 26: 6:30 PM, 7:45 PM, 9:00 PM



Tickets are free for the public and available at the following link: https://lumaarts.ticketleap.com/miranda/.