Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship makes highly anticipated return to Hallowed Grounds of Unadilla MX

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series, will make its highly anticipated return to Central New York and the hallowed grounds of Unadilla MX on Saturday, August 14, for the 35th running of the Circle K Unadilla National.

Arguably no track in American motocross has carried more significance to the sport’s history in this country than the famed hills of the Unadilla Valley, as Unadilla MX remains the lone active venue of the championship that was a part of the inaugural Pro Motocross season in 1972.

As a result, the eighth stop on the 2021 season has fans throughout Central New York and beyond brimming with excitement as the return to Unadilla will also signify the welcome return of spectators.

This one-of-a-kind, adrenaline-fueled spectacle has roots that extend into the infancy of motocross in the United States when Europeans made the trip overseas in the late 60’s to compete against fledgling American talent.

It was the proverbial introduction to the sport for the U.S. audience, and in the five decades since Unadilla has been a cornerstone to the America’s ascension to motocross dominance and the global pinnacle of the sport.

In addition to being a truly exceptional racetrack, where its European influence that takes full advantage of the landscape with dramatic elevation changes, high speeds, and, of course, big air, Unadilla is also something to behold visually.

The lush greenery of the Unadilla Valley provides an incredible backdrop and a dramatic contrast to the dirt surface these world-class athletes compete on.

When you factor in the one-of-a-kind legacy of this historic venue, a trip to Unadilla is the ultimate motocross pilgrimage, with a similar lore to that of nearby Cooperstown and the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

As the country continues to progress to a return to normalcy, the racing in 2021 has been some of the most exciting in recent memory, as competitors are more eager than event to put on a show for the return of motocross’ exceptionally passionate fanbase.

With a prestigious history that began in 1972, the Pro Motocross Championship has been the proving ground for the most talented riders from across the globe to showcase their talents on the sport’s biggest stage.

This is arguably the most physically and mentally demanding discipline in all of motorsports, and fans are consistently rewarded by witnessing these exceptional athletes defy the laws of physics as they soar through the air and navigate the roughest terrain imaginable aboard two wheels at jaw dropping speeds

The 2021 Circle K Unadilla National will consist of a full day of action, featuring racing across two classes of competition – the youth-driven 250 Class, spearheaded by the sport’s most promising young talent, and the premier 450 Class, led by motocross’ most high-profile stars.

Event Info

Circle K Unadilla National

Round 8: Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

Unadilla MX – New Berlin, New York

August 14, 2021

Race Day Schedule:

8:00 a.m.

Practice & Qualifying

12:30 p.m.

Opening Ceremonies

1:00 p.m.

First Motos (450 Class & 250 Class)

3:00 p.m.

Second Motos (450 Class & 250 Class)

Ticket Info

Saturday General Admission:

$55 Adults / $25 Kids (Ages 6-11)

Tickets are available for advance purchase online at ProMotocross.com and at the gate at Unadilla MX.

