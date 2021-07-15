“Love Letters” A benefit for the Phelps Mansion Museum

From the Phelps Mansion Museum:

A fundraiser for the Phelps Mansion Museum

Join us for a journey through the lifelong relationship of Andy and Melissa, the two characters of A.R. Gurney’s famous play, Love Letters. Experience the emotional reliving of two separate tumultuous lives bonded together by a shared love sustained by letters.

Gurney has said that his play “…is designed simply to be read aloud by an actor and an actress of roughly the same age, sitting side by side at a table, in front of a group of people of any size.” The Wall Street Journal heralded it as “exhilarating, funny, and moving.”

Our Phelps Mansion production features actors Bill Gorman and Judy McMahon as Andy and Melissa reliving a friendship that began in second grade.

Reservations Only! Please call 607-722-4873 or email info@phelpsmansion.org to reserve a seat.

July 17th @ 7:30pm | July 18th @ 3:00pm

Donations graciously accepted.

**Vaccinated guests do not need to wear a mask; non-vaccinated guests will be required to wear a mask** Seating will be socially distanced and set based on your reservation.

For more information contact us:

Phone: (607) 722-4873