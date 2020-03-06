Local Volunteers to Go Bald to Support Childhood Cancer Research

From St. Baldrick’s Foundation:

NORWICH –The St. Baldrick’s Foundation, the largest private funder of children’s cancer research grants, will host one of its signature head-shaving events on Saturday, March 14th in Norwich where over 30 volunteers will shave their heads to raise money for lifesaving childhood cancer research.

Starting in 2005 with donations of just under $6,000, the Norwich St. Baldrick’s event has continued to grow and now routinely raises over $30,000 a year for childhood cancer research, said Event Organizer A. Wesley Jones. Last year was a record breaking year, when $36,581 was raised. Over the past 15 years the event in Norwich has raised over $370,000. The event is completely volunteer driven at the local level and every penny raised goes to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation to fund childhood cancer research, including several hospitals across Upstate New York.

“This is a fun event for a very serious cause,” said Jones. “The support we get is amazing, making this is one of the largest annual fundraisers in Chenango County.”

Jones said the event starts at 6 pm in the banquet hall of the Legion. It is free and the public is invited to cheer on some brave local residents. Several dozen gift baskets, gift cards and other items will be raffled off during the evening. The American Legion will also have food and beverages available for purchase.

They also take walk-ins right up until the event starts. All participants receive a custom pin and anyone raising $50 or more receives an event t-shirt.

Every 2 minutes a child is diagnosed with cancer worldwide, and in the U.S. one in five kids diagnosed won’t survive. Those who do survive often suffer long-term effects from treatments too harsh for their developing bodies. From its beginnings, St. Baldrick’s has believed that kids deserve the chance to be kids – fun-loving, carefree, refreshingly honest, and always a little goofy – and deserve the chance at a healthy future. That’s why St. Baldrick’s is dedicated to funding the best childhood cancer research, wherever it takes place.

Donations raised at events like this have made it possible for St. Baldrick’s to fund more than $282 million, making it the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants.





Join the fight. You can make a difference in the war against childhood cancers by participating in a head-shaving event. Register. Fundraise. Show-up. Shave. Visit Stbaldricks.org/get-involved to learn more.

For more information about the local event:

Event Page: www.stbaldricks.org/events/Norwich

Facebook: www.facebook.com/NorwichStBaldricks

About St. Baldrick’s Foundation

As the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants, the St. Baldrick’s Foundation is leading the charge to take childhood back from cancer. St. Baldrick’s funds some of the most brilliant childhood cancer research experts who are working to find cures and better treatments for all childhood cancers. Kids need treatments as unique as they are – and that starts with funding research just for them. Join us at StBaldricks.org to help support the best childhood cancer research, no matter where it takes place.