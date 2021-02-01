Local retailers join nationwide effort to support life-saving mission through annual Life Is Why campaign

From the American Heart Association:

BINGHAMTON, NY — This February, the American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, is teaming up with companies around the country to fight cardiovascular disease through Life Is Why™, a cause marketing campaign benefitting the American Heart Association. Life Is Why inspires consumers to celebrate their reasons to live healthier, longer lives – by giving.

Through Life Is Why, local companies Mirabito and Weis Markets, and their customers, have a quick and easy way to give to the Association and support its mission. Mirabito and Weis join several national companies, including Advance Auto, Kroger, Orangetheory Fitness, Pilot/Flying J, Stage Stores, Stater Bros. Markets, and Stein Mart in supporting the campaign.

Donations through Life is Why’s participating retailers – no matter the amount – allow the Association to:

Fund research that can improve the health outcomes of heart and stroke patients;

Train more than 2.5 million high school students in CPR annually; and

Support the work of local entrepreneurs and organizations working to improve health outcomes in under-resourced communities.

Those interested in supporting the American Heart Association can look for the Life Is Why logo on Weis Markets mailers, posters and at the register beginning in February. To learn more about the Life Is Why campaign and other participating companies, please visit www.heart.org/lifeiswhy.