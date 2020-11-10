Local radio gives back for Breast Cancer Awareness

JOHNSON CITY, NY — Following two very successful Breast Cancer Awareness Month promotions, Equinox Broadcasting was proud to present a check to the American Cancer Society today.

Throughout October, local radio station 100.5 The Drive participated in the American Cancer Society’s Breast Cancer Awareness initiative, Real Men Wear Pink. Online donations were collected all month long.

In addition, all five Equinox Broadcasting radio stations along with GHS Federal Credit Union held Shred the Love events on the last 3 Saturdays in October. Members of the community came to different locations in the area to have their private documents shred in exchange for a donation to the American Cancer Society.

Ray Scott, Equinox Broadcasting’s coordinator of both of these initiatives commented “Our goal this year was to raise more than we did last year. Last year we collected just over $2,500. With Covid, we weren’t sure if we would be able to meet our goal. But our amazing community came through for us in a big way!”

In total, Equinox Broadcasting raised $5,413 and presented a check to the American Cancer Society today. Anyone interested in donating can still donate to the 100.5 The Drive Real Men Wear Pink campaign by visiting BinghamtonDrive.com