From the office of Jason Garnar, County Executive:

Broome County is participating in the National March for Meals campaign throughout the month of March. As part of this campaign, we are asking the community to support local Meals on

Wheels programs by volunteering to deliver meals or by making a monetary contribution. Meals on Wheels is a vital service to our community as it helps seniors remain independent while living in their own homes.



Local dignitaries and celebrities who are available March 16th- March 20th during “Meals on Wheels Community Champions Week” will be out showing their support and delivering meals to program participants.



In addition, participating local businesses will be collecting small monetary donations through the “Fill Our Plate for Meals on Wheels” project. Every small donation counts toward making a big impact.



In addition to making donations through the “Fill Our Plate for Meals on Wheels” project at local businesses, community members can make online donations through the Broome County Office for Aging website at http://gobroomecounty.com/senior

To donate by check, make checks out to Broome County Office for Aging and mail to Broome County Office for Aging, 60 Hawley Street, PO Box 1766, Binghamton, NY 13902 and note it as a “March for Meals” donation.



For more information on making donations or volunteering for Meals on Wheels, please call the Office for Aging: (607) 778-2411.



What: “Local Participation in the National March for Meals Campaign”

When: Throughout the month of March 2020

Where: Broome County Office for Aging

Who: All Community Members