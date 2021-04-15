Local Girl Scouts Successfully Conclude 2021 Cookie Season

From the Girl Scouts of NYPENN:

Cicero, N.Y. — Troops in the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council (GSNYPENN) sold 1,260,493 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies during the 2021 season, roughly 88 percent to the projected fundraising goal of 1.4 million boxes. The program ran December 19 through March 28.

Regional goals were adjusted due to the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic for a second cookie season and as fewer girls than usual chose to participate in the organization’s largest annual fundraiser. All members had the option to safely take part in any way they felt most comfortable: online, in-person following safety protocols or by taking this season off.

“Through the assistance of generous community partners and the public, our Girl Scouts were able to do what they do best this cookie season: lead. We could not be prouder of the ways in which our girls, troops and adult volunteers embraced this ‘new normal’ so that girls could safely take part in an annual tradition that allows them a sense of normalcy during challenging times. It’s truly inspiring to see the convergence of leadership, perseverance and strength that took place this cookie season. Our girls further honed real-world leadership skills that will carry them well into the future,” says GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale.

Girls learn financial literacy, practice entrepreneurship and develop essential leadership skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics during the annual Girl Scout Cookie Program. Purchases support local Girl Scouts who use the earnings to power experiences for themselves and their troops. Funds raised always stay local and are used for community service projects, council programming, summer camp adventures and more.

Grubhub Delivery & Fairgrounds Cookie Drive-Thru

This year’s creative sales endeavors had very positive outcomes:

Close to 7,600 boxes of cookies were sold via the first-ever national collaboration between Girl Scouts of the USA and Grubhub. GSNYPENN arranged locations for its troops in select zip codes, including at its Cicero and Horseheads Service Centers and with community partners Fingerlakes Mall in Auburn, Redeemer Lutheran Church in Binghamton, New York Kitchen in Canandaigua, Fayetteville Senior Center in Fayetteville, Shops at Ithaca in Ithaca, Boys & Girls Club in Syracuse, CNY Family Sports Centre in Syracuse, Luna’s Mexican Restaurant in Utica, Eastview Mall in Victor and a commercial building in Watertown.



10,953 boxes were sold by troops during weekend drive-thrus during February and March at the state fairgrounds in Syracuse. The council is grateful for the partnership with the Great New York State Fair.

Gift of Caring Donations

24,556 boxes sold were purchased by customers through the council’s Sweet Support Gift of Caring annual service project. Cookies are being donated to Meals on Wheels programs (9,585 boxes) and local first responders (14,971 boxes) like fire and police departments, Sherriff’s offices and state police across the council’s 24 counties in New York and two in northern Pennsylvania.

Cookies are being sent to participating Meals on Wheels in all GSNYPENN counties: Allegany (NY), Bradford (PA), Broome (NY), Cayuga (NY), Chemung (NY), Chenango (NY), Cortland (NY), Delaware (NY), Herkimer (NY), Jefferson (NY), Lewis (NY), Madison (NY), Oneida (NY), Onondaga (NY), Ontario (NY), Oswego (NY), Otsego (NY), Schuyler (NY), Seneca (NY), Steuben (NY), St. Lawrence (NY), Tioga (NY), Tioga (PA), Tompkins (NY), Wayne (NY) and Yates (NY).

Meals on Wheels experienced an increase in the number of community members requesting services again this year due to the pandemic. The network supports more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country dedicated to addressing senior isolation and hunger. Girl Scout Cookies provide an extra special treat to meal recipients.

Community Partners

Local businesses and community organizations opened their parking areas and storefronts to allow girls to safely hold drive-up or socially distanced walk-up cookie booths. Examples include Onondaga Community College in Syracuse, Sangertown Square in New Hartford, Binghamton Fluorescent in Binghamton, Southside Mall in Oneonta and Arnot Mall in Horseheads among many others across all 26 counties.

In addition, GSNYPENN and its membership would like to thank the following 145 “cookie community partners” for their extraordinary support during the 2021 program. These area businesses partnered with local troops to provide a learning experience in marketing and sales, allowing girls to run their cookie businesses inside of their locations.



NYS County Business Name Broome Rossi’s Pizza Broome Vestal Elk’s Lodge Broome Dominic’s Pizza Broome Old Barn Market Cayuga Dickman Farms Cayuga Rx Pharmacy Cayuga Simple Roast Cayuga New Hope Naturals Cayuga Owasco Market LLC Cayuga Village Market Cayuga Rudolph’s Ice Cream & Prison City Brewing Cayuga Wilcox General Store Cayuga Union Springs Supermarket Cayuga Fitts Scavone Tax Service Corp. Cayuga Maxwell Food Store Chemung The Last Stand Chemung Vibe Hair Salon Chemung Quality Car Care Chemung Jubilee Foods Chenango Quarry Brook Farms Chenango Sherburne Big M Chenango Polkville Store Chenango Wayne Emmons State Farm Agency Cortland P&C Delaware Jess F. Howes Inc. Delaware It’s My Deli Delaware Brown’s Pharmacy Delaware M&M Motors Delaware TP’s Café Delaware Jess About Massage Herkimer Old Forge Hardware Herkimer Jones Family Farm Herkimer Iron Rock Herkimer George Lumber Jefferson Cam Pizza Jefferson North Country Store Jefferson Beeses Depot Café Jefferson Tug Edge Outdoor and More Jefferson General Store Jefferson Sunoco Freeway Gas Station Jefferson Simmons Farm with a Vintage Soul Jefferson Habitat for Humanity Retail Store Jefferson Jack’s Diner Jefferson Candlewood Suites Lewis Slider’s Food Mart Madison Kinney Drugs Madison Ye Ole Pizza Pub Madison Eclectic Chic Madison Oneida Office Supply Madison Oneida Commons Vendor Mall Madison Dougherty Pharmacy Oneida Wormont Woolies Oneida Packy’s Pub Oneida Wendy’s Diner Oneida Joe’s Jerky Oneida Elk’s Lodge Oneida Kelley Meats Oneida Joan’s Diner Oneida S. Lennon & Company Jewelers Oneida Nola’s Oneida Unlimited Universe Oneida Sterling Images Oneida Embers Onondaga Nottingham Retirement Community Onondaga Cam’s Pizzeria Onondaga Nichol’s Fresh Market Onondaga The Chickadee Onondaga Talking Cursive Onondaga Hot House Brewing At Barone Gardens Onondaga Twin Trees lll Onondaga Mazzye’s Meat Onondaga Jason’s Auto repair Onondaga Toss & Fire Onondaga Atlantic Seafood Onondaga Three Brothers Wineries & Estates Onondaga Mother’s Cupboard Onondaga Cam’s Pizzeria Onondaga Spera’s Onondaga Advance Auto Onondaga 315 Brewing Company Onondaga Top This Pizza Onondaga AT&T Ontario MighTea Tea Boba Ontario Canandaigua American Legion Oswego Hair Here N There Oswego Garafolo’s Oswego Red’s Scriba Market Oswego Ontario Orchards Oswego Marino’s Italian Restaurant Oswego Paul’s Big M Oswego Joa’s Pizza Oswego Stefano’s Pizzeria & Restaurant Oswego Elevate Nutrition Oswego Damiano’s Eatery Oswego Blended Nutrition Oswego Buttercup Cheese Otsego Southside Mall Otsego Silks & Treasures Seneca WT Brews Seneca Bayard Bakery Seneca CV Designs Seneca Full Circle Chiropractic Seneca Finger Lakes Chrysler Dodge Jeep Seneca Elements on Van Cleef Seneca Connie’s Diner Seneca Cayuga Lake Creamery Seneca Ciccino’s Pizzeria Seneca Ovid Big M Seneca Hampton Inn Seneca Falls Seneca Kuneytown Sportsman Club St. Lawrence Kimro’s Medicine St. Lawrence Smuggler’s Café St. Lawrence The Place St. Lawrence Lamphere’s St. Lawrence Elliott’s Farm & Home Supply Steuben Allstate Insurance Company Steuben Quicklee’s Convenience Store – Mobil Steuben Champs Steuben Hair 2 Dye 4 Steuben Jasper Junction Mini Mart Steuben Donna’s Main Street Market Steuben Finger Lakes Unique Tioga West Creek Roadhouse Tioga Red Rooster Restaurant Tioga Richford Pizza Plus Tioga 3rd Rail General Store Tioga TJ’s Market Tioga Waverly Auction House Tioga Shurfine Tioga Fun City Tioga Lambert’s Attic Tioga Gigi’s Place Tioga Speedsville Store LLC. Tioga Johnny P’s Mobile Eats & Catering Tioga Styled Just Right Tompkins Finger Lakes Beverage Center Tompkins Brookton Market Tompkins P&C Fresh Tompkins VCA Colonial Animal Hospital Waterloo Ashley Lynn Winery Wayne Nima’s Pizza Wayne Lyons National Bank Wayne Joey’s Northside Wayne Fairville Fire Department Wayne Marshall Farms

Girl Scouts serves girls in grades K-12. Annual membership is $25. Financial assistance is available. To register a girl, visit gsnypenn.org/join. To become an adult volunteer, learn more at gsnypenn.org/volunteer. To help make Girl Scouting possible for girls in your community, visit gsnypenn.org/donate.