Local Girl Scouts Successfully Conclude 2021 Cookie Season

From the Girl Scouts of NYPENN:

Cicero, N.Y.  — Troops in the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council (GSNYPENN) sold 1,260,493 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies during the 2021 season, roughly 88 percent to the projected fundraising goal of 1.4 million boxes. The program ran December 19 through March 28.

Regional goals were adjusted due to the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic for a second cookie season and as fewer girls than usual chose to participate in the organization’s largest annual fundraiser. All members had the option to safely take part in any way they felt most comfortable: online, in-person following safety protocols or by taking this season off.

“Through the assistance of generous community partners and the public, our Girl Scouts were able to do what they do best this cookie season: lead. We could not be prouder of the ways in which our girls, troops and adult volunteers embraced this ‘new normal’ so that girls could safely take part in an annual tradition that allows them a sense of normalcy during challenging times. It’s truly inspiring to see the convergence of leadership, perseverance and strength that took place this cookie season. Our girls further honed real-world leadership skills that will carry them well into the future,” says GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale.

Girls learn financial literacy, practice entrepreneurship and develop essential leadership skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics during the annual Girl Scout Cookie Program. Purchases support local Girl Scouts who use the earnings to power experiences for themselves and their troops. Funds raised always stay local and are used for community service projects, council programming, summer camp adventures and more.

Grubhub Delivery & Fairgrounds Cookie Drive-Thru
This year’s creative sales endeavors had very positive outcomes:

  • Close to 7,600 boxes of cookies were sold via the first-ever national collaboration between Girl Scouts of the USA and Grubhub. GSNYPENN arranged locations for its troops in select zip codes, including at its Cicero and Horseheads Service Centers and with community partners Fingerlakes Mall in Auburn, Redeemer Lutheran Church in Binghamton, New York Kitchen in Canandaigua, Fayetteville Senior Center in Fayetteville, Shops at Ithaca in Ithaca, Boys & Girls Club in Syracuse, CNY Family Sports Centre in Syracuse, Luna’s Mexican Restaurant in Utica, Eastview Mall in Victor and a commercial building in Watertown.
  • 10,953 boxes were sold by troops during weekend drive-thrus during February and March at the state fairgrounds in Syracuse. The council is grateful for the partnership with the Great New York State Fair.

Gift of Caring Donations
24,556 boxes sold were purchased by customers through the council’s Sweet Support Gift of Caring annual service project. Cookies are being donated to Meals on Wheels programs (9,585 boxes) and local first responders (14,971 boxes) like fire and police departments, Sherriff’s offices and state police across the council’s 24 counties in New York and two in northern Pennsylvania.

Cookies are being sent to participating Meals on Wheels in all GSNYPENN counties: Allegany (NY), Bradford (PA), Broome (NY), Cayuga (NY), Chemung (NY), Chenango (NY), Cortland (NY), Delaware (NY), Herkimer (NY), Jefferson (NY), Lewis (NY), Madison (NY), Oneida (NY), Onondaga (NY), Ontario (NY), Oswego (NY), Otsego (NY), Schuyler (NY), Seneca (NY), Steuben (NY), St. Lawrence (NY), Tioga (NY), Tioga (PA), Tompkins (NY), Wayne (NY) and Yates (NY).

Meals on Wheels experienced an increase in the number of community members requesting services again this year due to the pandemic. The network supports more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country dedicated to addressing senior isolation and hunger. Girl Scout Cookies provide an extra special treat to meal recipients.

Community Partners

Local businesses and community organizations opened their parking areas and storefronts to allow girls to safely hold drive-up or socially distanced walk-up cookie booths. Examples include Onondaga Community College in Syracuse, Sangertown Square in New Hartford, Binghamton Fluorescent in Binghamton, Southside Mall in Oneonta and Arnot Mall in Horseheads among many others across all 26 counties.

In addition, GSNYPENN and its membership would like to thank the following 145 “cookie community partners” for their extraordinary support during the 2021 program. These area businesses partnered with local troops to provide a learning experience in marketing and sales, allowing girls to run their cookie businesses inside of their locations.

NYS CountyBusiness Name
BroomeRossi’s Pizza
BroomeVestal Elk’s Lodge
BroomeDominic’s Pizza
BroomeOld Barn Market
CayugaDickman Farms
CayugaRx Pharmacy
CayugaSimple Roast
CayugaNew Hope Naturals
CayugaOwasco Market LLC
CayugaVillage Market
CayugaRudolph’s Ice Cream & Prison City Brewing
CayugaWilcox General Store
CayugaUnion Springs Supermarket
CayugaFitts Scavone Tax Service Corp.
CayugaMaxwell Food Store
ChemungThe Last Stand
ChemungVibe Hair Salon
ChemungQuality Car Care
ChemungJubilee Foods
ChenangoQuarry Brook Farms
ChenangoSherburne Big M
ChenangoPolkville Store
ChenangoWayne Emmons State Farm Agency
CortlandP&C
DelawareJess F. Howes Inc.
DelawareIt’s My Deli
DelawareBrown’s Pharmacy
DelawareM&M Motors
DelawareTP’s Café
DelawareJess About Massage
HerkimerOld Forge Hardware
HerkimerJones Family Farm
HerkimerIron Rock
HerkimerGeorge Lumber
JeffersonCam Pizza
JeffersonNorth Country Store
JeffersonBeeses Depot Café
JeffersonTug Edge Outdoor and More
JeffersonGeneral Store
JeffersonSunoco Freeway Gas Station
JeffersonSimmons Farm with a Vintage Soul
JeffersonHabitat for Humanity Retail Store
JeffersonJack’s Diner
JeffersonCandlewood Suites
LewisSlider’s Food Mart
MadisonKinney Drugs
MadisonYe Ole Pizza Pub
MadisonEclectic Chic
MadisonOneida Office Supply
MadisonOneida Commons Vendor Mall
MadisonDougherty Pharmacy
OneidaWormont Woolies
OneidaPacky’s Pub
OneidaWendy’s Diner
OneidaJoe’s Jerky
OneidaElk’s Lodge
OneidaKelley Meats
OneidaJoan’s Diner
OneidaS. Lennon & Company Jewelers
OneidaNola’s
OneidaUnlimited Universe
OneidaSterling Images
OneidaEmbers
OnondagaNottingham Retirement Community
OnondagaCam’s Pizzeria
OnondagaNichol’s Fresh Market
OnondagaThe Chickadee
OnondagaTalking Cursive
OnondagaHot House Brewing At Barone Gardens
OnondagaTwin Trees lll
OnondagaMazzye’s Meat
OnondagaJason’s Auto repair
OnondagaToss & Fire
OnondagaAtlantic Seafood
OnondagaThree Brothers Wineries & Estates
OnondagaMother’s Cupboard
OnondagaCam’s Pizzeria
OnondagaSpera’s
OnondagaAdvance Auto
Onondaga315 Brewing Company
OnondagaTop This Pizza
OnondagaAT&T
OntarioMighTea Tea Boba
OntarioCanandaigua American Legion
OswegoHair Here N There
OswegoGarafolo’s
OswegoRed’s Scriba Market
OswegoOntario Orchards
OswegoMarino’s Italian Restaurant
OswegoPaul’s Big M
OswegoJoa’s Pizza
OswegoStefano’s Pizzeria & Restaurant
OswegoElevate Nutrition
OswegoDamiano’s Eatery
OswegoBlended Nutrition
OswegoButtercup Cheese
OtsegoSouthside Mall
OtsegoSilks & Treasures
SenecaWT Brews
SenecaBayard Bakery
SenecaCV Designs
SenecaFull Circle Chiropractic
SenecaFinger Lakes Chrysler Dodge Jeep
SenecaElements on Van Cleef
SenecaConnie’s Diner
SenecaCayuga Lake Creamery
SenecaCiccino’s Pizzeria
SenecaOvid Big M
SenecaHampton Inn Seneca Falls
SenecaKuneytown Sportsman Club
St. LawrenceKimro’s Medicine
St. LawrenceSmuggler’s Café
St. LawrenceThe Place
St. LawrenceLamphere’s
St. LawrenceElliott’s Farm & Home Supply
SteubenAllstate Insurance Company
SteubenQuicklee’s Convenience Store – Mobil
SteubenChamps
SteubenHair 2 Dye 4
SteubenJasper Junction Mini Mart
SteubenDonna’s Main Street Market
SteubenFinger Lakes Unique
TiogaWest Creek Roadhouse
TiogaRed Rooster Restaurant
TiogaRichford Pizza Plus
Tioga3rd Rail General Store
TiogaTJ’s Market
TiogaWaverly Auction House
TiogaShurfine
TiogaFun City
TiogaLambert’s Attic
TiogaGigi’s Place
TiogaSpeedsville Store LLC.
TiogaJohnny P’s Mobile Eats & Catering
TiogaStyled Just Right
TompkinsFinger Lakes Beverage Center
TompkinsBrookton Market
TompkinsP&C Fresh
TompkinsVCA Colonial Animal Hospital
WaterlooAshley Lynn Winery
WayneNima’s Pizza
WayneLyons National Bank
WayneJoey’s Northside
WayneFairville Fire Department
WayneMarshall Farms

Girl Scouts serves girls in grades K-12. Annual membership is $25. Financial assistance is available. To register a girl, visit gsnypenn.org/join. To become an adult volunteer, learn more at gsnypenn.org/volunteer. To help make Girl Scouting possible for girls in your community, visit gsnypenn.org/donate

