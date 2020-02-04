Local Food Hub Invites Producers for Informational Session and Meet and Greet

Delivered Fresh, an online food hub currently operating in Northern Pennsylvania, is looking to expand and partner with local producers in Tioga County and surrounding areas. On Tuesday, February 11th, at 10 AM, Delivered Fresh will be holding an informational session for local producers interested in learning about a new opportunity for marketing their goods.

The session will be held at the Engelbert Farms Store and Creamery, 263 W River Rd, Nichols, NY 13812. All producers are invited to attend. Light refreshments will be provided

