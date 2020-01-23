Tioga County, NY. Local Flyers: A Solo Exhibition by Rod Reynolds will open on Friday, February 7, from 5 – 8 p.m. at Tioga Arts Council, 179 Front Street, Owego.



“My work is mostly acrylic glazes, which allows for overlaying of unlimited amounts of layers and colors. I prefer to work on various minimal surface textures which allows the paint to create unplanned for color interaction.”



FREE ARTIST TALK: Thursday, February 20, at 7:00 p.m. at Tioga Arts Council, 179 Front Street, Owego



Local Flyers will be on display at TAC from February 2 – 29 on T. – Sat. 11 am – 4 pm or by appointment. Join us.