From the Broome County Office for Aging:

Family caregivers are invited to attend a presentation on Wednesday, December 16 from 1:30 – 2:30 pm by phone or zoom. “Living with Parkinson’s Disease” will be presented by a LSVT (Lee Silverman Voice Treatment) Certified Occupational Therapist and a Physical Therapist.



The presenters will provide an overview of the symptoms of this condition. Caregivers will learn tools and strategies to help improve or maintain function and enhance the quality of life for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. Topics include how posture, body mechanics and relaxation techniques can help.



Examples of simple and safe exercises that can be done at home will also be

provided. Pre-registration is required; please call (607) 778- 2411.



What: “Living with Parkinson’s Disease: Tips for Caregivers and Their

Loved Ones”

When: Wednesday, December 16 from 1:30 – 2:30 pm

Where: Via Phone or Zoom

Who: For all Family Caregivers