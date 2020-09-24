Livestreams from Kopernik this weekend

From the Kopernik Observatory & Science Center:

This weekend you have two opportunities to connect with Kopernik. On Friday, we will be presenting the 5th Exposure Short Film Festival curated by Binghamton University professor Tomonari Nishikawa. On Saturday, we celebrate International Observe the Moon Night with a presentation about the moon followed by a live tour of the moon using one of Kopernik’s telescope. Both events will be available on Kopernik’s YouTube channel. Check out the panel below for more details on the Fall Skies program.



5th ExposureA Short Film Festival

Friday, September 258:00 PM On Kopernik’s YouTube Channel

The Fifth edition of EXPOSURE, is a screening event of short films that include mages of the moon and astronomical objects, captured and edited through artistic vision and experimentation. The program includes films by Kathleen Rugh, Christin Turner, Ben Balcom, Eva Kolcze, Pamela Breda and Lois Patiño. Tomonari Nishikawa, who teaches in the Cinema Department at Binghamton University, will introduce the program and hold a Q&A with filmmakers Ben Balcom, Eva Kolcze, and Kathleen Rugh at the conclusion of the screening. You will be able to ask questions of the filmmakers via the chat window on YouTube. This program is underwritten by the Broome County Art Council.

International Observe the Moon Night

Saturday, September 267:30 PM Kopernik’s YouTube Channel



Although you can’t bring the whole family to Kopernik, Kopernik will bring the moon to you. Join us you can learn more about the moon through a presentation by members of the Gemini Astronomy club, a Girl Scout astronomy club based at Kopernik. At the conclusion of their presentation, if skies permit, Jeremy Cartie, Kopernik’s resident Livestreaming Astronomer, will offer a live video tour of the moon through Kopernik’s telescopes. Also on the schedule will be views of Jupiter, Saturn, and Mars. You will be able to ask questions of the Gemini Club members and Jeremy via the chat window in YouTube.