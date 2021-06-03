Live comedy returns to downtown Binghamton

From The Boho Comedy Club:

The Boho Comedy Club is pleased to announce the return of live comedy in downtown Binghamton, Saturday, June 5th.

We’re thrilled to be bringing Brent Terhune, all the way from Indianapolis, Indiana. Brent has released two comedy albums, a Dry Bar Comedy special entitled, “Crooked Ginger.” This past year, Terhune racked up tens of millions of views of his social media videos, featuring his brash, ill-informed character who is always ready for a good rant.

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours will be required for both the 6:30 and 8:30 shows, so that audience members can relax and laugh mask free. The evening is sure to bring comedy fans the in-person experience that they’ve been missing during the pandemic.

We hope you find us news-worthy and we’d be happy to send more info, pics, video, and/or discuss more.