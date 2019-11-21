Little Italy lights up the holidays!

From: Endicott Little Italy

The countdown to a treasured tradition is on! It’s Christmas time in Endicott’s Little Italy neighborhood.



On December 7, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. Little Italy will hold a Christmas celebration and Tree Lighting for the whole family at the George W. Johnson Park, in conjunction with the Village of Endicott’s “Holiday Parade” & “Holiday Magic on the Ave.”



The park will be decorated with Christmas lights, a DJ will be playing your favorite Christmas songs, children will be able to visit with “La Befana,” the Italian Christmas witch, and we’ll have hot chocolate available.



In addition, some traditional Italian treats are available for purchase:

– Hot Roasted Chestnuts

– Homemade Torrone (nougat with fruits and nuts)

– Coffee



The night will also feature fun kids crafts, letters to Santa, and other special treats brought to you by local businesses.

And the Broome County Trolley will be on hand to transport guests between this event and “Holiday Magic on the Ave” from 5 -8 p.m.

To make our Christmas celebration complete, Little Italy Neighborhood businesses will also take part providing specials.

The “Holiday Parade” & “Holiday Magic on the Ave” committees have planned a Holiday Fireworks Show at 7:30 p.m. which can be best viewed from Washington Ave.



Little Italy Tree Lighting Celebration schedule: