Lisa Hoeschele to Serve on Steering Committee for Creation of New State Agency, the Office of Addiction and Mental Health Services

From the Family & Children’s Counseling Services:

Binghamton, NY – Lisa Hoeschele, Executive Director and CEO of Family & Children’s Counseling Services (formerly Family & Children’s Society), has been invited to serve on a Stakeholder Steering Committee that will guide the process to merge the New York State Office of Mental Health (OMH) and the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) into a single state agency, the Office of Addiction and Mental Health Services. This structural reform aims to integrate mental health and addiction services for recipients; streamline procedures and regulations for payers and providers; and ensure that there is no wrong door for individuals and families experiencing addiction and/or mental health disorders. Ultimately, these efforts will lead to improved quality of care in communities across New York State.

To ensure a successful planning process for an integrated mental health and addiction service agency, OMH and OASAS have committed to an open, inclusive dialogue with stakeholders to gain maximum input and advice. Hoeschele and other members of the Stakeholder Steering Committee will oversee and guide a Stakeholder Advisory Council that will draw on the expertise and experience of key stakeholders and community agency staff providing mental health and/or addiction prevention, treatment, and recovery services. Their input will help envision and shape the new agency in terms of structure, regulations, access to integrated care, culture, prevention, budget, workforce, recovery, stigma, justice, equity, diversity and inclusion.

Hoeschele has served as Executive Director/CEO of FCCS since 2010 and is the Board President of the New York State Council for Community Behavioral Healthcare. Hoeschele holds her master’s degree in public administration from the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University with a concentration in non-profit management. Prior to her work at FCCS, Hoeschele held high level administrative positions at Syracuse University, SU College of Law and WCNY TV/Classic-FM in Syracuse.

Under her leadership, FCCS has grown from a $2 million single clinic to a $15 million multi-clinic organization serving five counties. That growth includes the creation of school-based clinical programs (2011) that now serve 14 districts in three counties, merger with Cortland Prevention Resources in 2012 and expansion into Madison County in 2013. In 2016, FCCS began integrating primary care into its behavioral health settings as part of a DSRIP project related to Medicaid reform.

In 2017, FCCS was approved as a Lead Agency for the Behavioral Health Care Collaborative (BHCC) project and has since helped build a network of providers for the South Central BHCC which covers an eight-county region of Central NY and the Southern Tier. In August 2018, the agency launched a mobile outreach program for people with substance use disorders through