Limited spots remain for Ross Park Zoo’s Courtship Tails

Binghamton, NY– Only a few spots remain for this weekend’s Valentine’s themed event, Courtship Tails!

Courtship Tails will be held at the Ross Park Zoo on Saturday, February 15 and Sunday, February 16. This year’s tour features a behind the scenes stop with our red pandas. Wine tastings, hot drinks, desserts, and a meet and greet with some of our ambassador animals are included. Tours start at 12:00pm, 1:30pm & 3:00pm.

Registration is required. Tours are $130.00 for non-member couples and $115.00 for member couples. Guests must be 21 years or older. Limited walking will be required, and we encourage you to dress warm. For more information and to sign up now, visit rossparkzoo.org/courtship.

The Ross Park Zoo is located at 60 Morgan Road in Binghamton, NY. For more information, call (607) 724-5461 or visit the zoo website at rossparkzoo.org.