Library offers poetry workshops in conjunction with Binghamton University

From the Broome County Public Library:

Join us at the Broome County Public Library for a series of poetry workshops. Part of the Binghamton Poetry Project, and offered in conjunction with Binghamton University, these workshops will run on Mondays or Thursdays for five weeks starting the week of March 16th.

Monday’s workshops will be taught by Jessica Femiani; while Thursday’s workshops will be taught by Joshua Lindenbaum. No experience required. Please register for either workshop by calling the Library at 778-6451.

Program Dates:

Mondays (6:00-7:00): March 16, March 23, March 30, April 6, April 13

​Thursdays (5:30-7:30): March 19, March 26, April 2, April 9, April 16

All workshops will take place in the Creation Station at the Broome County Public Library, 185 Court Street, Binhamton.