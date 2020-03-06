Library book club announces April meeting date

From The Broome County Public Library Book Club:

The Broome County Public Library Book Club will meet on Thursday, April 2, 6:00pm. If you like to read and share your thoughts about books in a friendly atmosphere, you are invited to join the Book Club. For the April meeting, the group will discuss Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead.

The group meets in the Exhibit Room at the Broome County Public Library (185 Court Street, Binghamton) the first Thursday of the month. For more information, please call the Library’s Information Services Department at 607-778-6451.