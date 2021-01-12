Let Kopernik Take You to Puerto Rico and visit the Arecibo Telescope

From the Kopernik Observatory & Science Center:

Last Friday night, we got off to a great start with our Kopernik FNL (Friday Night Livestream) programs where Kopernik’s Livestream Astronomer, Jeremy Cartie, did a livestream observing session on the Orion Nebula also known as Messier 42. This is a picture of what that session captured.



This Friday, January 15, we have another great FNL that takes you to Puerto Rico and gives you a behind the scenes look into the radio telescope at Arecibo. See the panel below for more details.

Kopernik livestreams have become very popular as they are both entertaining and educational. We have nearly 2000 subscribers to our YouTube channel and they are from literally around the world. Through the chat, you can ask questions directly to the presenter. Check out the “On the Horizon” panel below to see what we have coming up in January and February.

Kopernik welcomes Broome Pediatrics as a sponsor of our Livestream programs.

If you are not already subscribed to the Kopernik YouTube Channel, click on the subscribe link to get yourself connected.

Subscribe to Kopernik’s YouTube Channel

Until we can greet you back at Kopernik, we hope to see you on our YouTube channel.

Look Up…. Dream Big … and for now, keep wearing a mask.