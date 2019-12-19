Lessons offered an the YMCA

The Y has been teaching people of all ages how to swim for over 150 years with nationally-certified and highly-trained instructors.
Our lessons focus on:
- essential, life-saving skills and techniques.
- providing an excellent tool for lifelong wellness.
- providing a wealth of benefits that go far beyond the water, such as developing self esteem and creating positive experiences.
Lessons are available for all ages, starting as early as 6 months old. Whether you are a beginner or just want to improve your skills in the water, we have a class that is right for you!
Swim Lessons start January 6th.
For more information email pscotto@ymcabroome.org or call 607-770-9622 ext. 406 with any questions.