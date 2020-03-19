Lee Barta Community Center & Healthy Lifestyles Coalition is suspending all programming until further notice

From the United Way of Broome County:

In light of the challenges our community is facing as a result of COVID-19 and the declaration of a State of Emergency in Broome County. The United Way of Broome County is taking every step to safeguard the health and well-being of our team, yet we stand ready to assist in ensuring our friends and neighbors continue to receive the community resources and services necessary, especially during this time of uncertainty.

The 211 Susquehanna River Region information and contact center remains available 24/7. In addition to assisting individuals in obtaining the available resources for critical needs, our Community Resource Specialists have been directing inquiries to the State and County COVID-19 hotlines. Additionally, we have links to all relevant and verified COVID-19 information on our United Way of Broome County and 211 Susquehanna River Region websites.

The Lee Barta Community Center is suspending all programming until further notice, in accordance with City of Binghamton Operations. With that being said, please note the Food Pantry at the Center will be open and accessible, EVERY Monday and Wednesday, 12pm-1pm. In accordance with the Center for Disease (CDC), we are taking the following extra measures to ensure cleanliness of the center:

– Only 1 family at a time will be allowed into the Center for Food Pantry access

– Restrooms will be cleaned and sanitized regularly

– Door knobs, door handles, and phones will be sanitized frequently

– Staff will be utilizing appropriate sanitary measures in food distribution

Broome County is a strong and resilient community, filled with dedicated, resourceful and committed leaders such as yourself. As things progress, please know United Way of Broome County and 211 Susquehanna River Region is here to support. Thank you for all you continue to do for our community.