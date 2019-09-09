LeChase announces 7th anniversary

From: LeChase

Binghamton, N.Y., (September 9, 2019) – LeChase is proud to announce its 75th anniversary.

Having achieved steady growth and a reputation for integrity, quality and safety, the firm serves an expanding list of clients in health care, education, industry, manufacturing, multi-unit housing and commercial markets.

LeChase has consistently ranked in the top third of ENR’s annual listing of the nation’s Top 400 Contractors, earning the #104 spot in 2018.

“We’re proud to be 75-years-strong and growing,” said LeChase CEO and Managing Partner William H. Goodrich.

“In fact, in the last 10 years we’ve doubled our revenue, and expanded operations to have a presence across the eastern United States.

That includes Central New York, where we currently rank in the top 10 among commercial builders.”

The company’s suite of service offerings has expanded over the last two decades in response to customers’ evolving business needs.

“Although we now offer the resources and capabilities of a large firm, we’ve achieved that success by staying true to our foundation – a family-first culture that values partnerships,” Goodrich explained.

In 1944, Raymond F. LeChase founded his company in Rochester to fill local demand for construction during World War II.

His first job was a $64 sidewalk for the city. Since then, LeChase has constructed or managed construction of more than 60 million SF of development across 36 states.

That includes more than 12 years of building projects in Binghamton and the surrounding area.

“Binghamton and the surrounding area provide a diverse array of work for the local LeChase team,” noted LeChase Vice President David Vaughn.

“Over the past decade we have completed projects for customers in a variety of markets including, higher education, hospitality, county government and health care.”

Notable recent projects in the area include the YO1 Luxury Nature Cure wellness resort, the Delhi Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, and the Amphenol Corporation manufacturing facility.

“Our team takes special pride in these and other projects that create unique local assets. Our people consistently demonstrate that when you do the right thing, you get the right results for our company, our customers and our communities,” noted Goodrich. “We want to thank our employees, customers, business partners and all stakeholders for providing us the opportunity to deliver our services for the past 75 years.”

To celebrate the milestone, LeChase hosted a reception at Remlik’s Grille and Oyster Bar on September 6.

ABOUT LECHASE CONSTRUCTION SERVICES, LLC: Established in 1944, LeChase prides itself on offering the capabilities of a large firm while maintaining the personalized service of a small firm.

Now in its 75th year, the company ranks among the nation’s top contractors – providing general construction and construction management services in a wide range of industries and on projects of all sizes.

With a team of more than 750 talented professionals striving to deliver excellence, the firm has earned a reputation for quality, safety and integrity and has doubled its annual revenue over the past decade.

In addition to operations across New York State and in North Carolina, LeChase can provide resources to meet the unique needs of clients no matter where they are located.

For more information, visit lechase.com.