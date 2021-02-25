Learn about the COVID Vaccine and your possible eligibility!

From The American Civic Association:

Happy February and Happy Black History Month! The American Civic Association joins in celebrating Black history this month while acknowledging its importance every day and month of the year!



Scroll to see what we have in store to serve our community this February!

COVID-19 and Immigration

Friday, February 26th at 1pm

Join us tomorrow at 1 pm to discuss COVID-19 and Immigration! Bring your questions and your friends!



Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/93678158152



Email covidinfo@americancivic.com for more information.

Free Legal Counsel

Third Thursday of Every Month

All questions are welcome, from deportation, landlord/tenant law, consumer debt to immigration, our attorneys will guide you to find a solution at no cost.

Check out details and eligibility guidelines on our website.

Make sure to call us at 607-723-9419 to RSVP!