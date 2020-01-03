League of Woman Voters sponsor “Students Inside Albany Conference”

Youth Programs Sponsored by the League of Women Voters:



In addition to Students Inside Albany, local Leagues organize numerous other youth leadership and civic engagement programs, such as Take Me to Vote, Student Parent Mock Elections, Kids Voting USA, Running and Winning, and the Working Group on Girls.



For more information on how to participate in the Students Inside Albany conference, or any of our other programs listed above, please contact the League of Women Voters of New York State at 518-465-4162 or e-mail: lwvny@lwvny.org or contact your local League representative listed below.



Frequently Asked Questions About Students Inside Albany:



How do you choose the students that will attend SIA? Since each student is a representative of a local League and their community, the local League sets the criteria for sending a student. Each student may be asked to write about the conference for their sponsoring local League’s bulletin and may also be asked to be a special guest at one of their meetings.



Is there any cost to the student? No, LWVNYSEF, along with our cosponsors, pays for the entire conference, which includes lodging, meals and snacks.

The local League that sponsors the student, is responsible for arranging and paying for transportation to and from the conference.



How much time will I miss from school? The conference starts on a Sunday afternoon and ends on Wednesday afternoon. So, the student will miss two, possibly three days of school.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT

League of Women Voters of Broome and Tioga Counties

Margaret Goodfellow

E-Mail:

studentsinsidealbanybroometiog@gmail.com

Phone: 607-655-1929

