Leadership Tioga Commencement

From: The Tioga Chamber of Commerce
Owego, NY – The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the Graduating Class of Leadership Tioga 2019. A Commencement Ceremony was held Tuesday, November 13th, at Terra Cotta, Owego.
Leadership Tioga is in its 22nd year of operation and over 325 people have completed the program.
Students take part in a ten month program designed to educate, inform, and empower leaders.
Leadership Tioga enlists people who live or work in Tioga County and are interested in developing their leadership skills and knowledge of local issues, as well as pursuing leadership roles in their community.
2019 Leadership Tioga Graduating Class:
Adam Ace, Tioga County Health Department
Adrianne Goodrich, Tioga County Chamber of Commerce
Bryan Goodrich, Tioga County IT and Communication Services
Charles Gilbert, Tioga County IT and Communication Services
Christine Curtis, Tioga County Industrial Development Agency
Darrel Conklin, Home Central
Erin Hudak, Tioga State Bank
Jamie Bercaw, Children’s Home of Wyoming Conference
Kristin Sherman, Tioga Opportunities, Inc.
Leah Watson, Owego Free Academy
Mary Kennedy, Town of Owego
Megan Kaminsky, Racker
Nicholas Weisbrod, Lockheed Martin
Phil Schofield, Owego Apalachin Central School District
Ryan Banker, Lockheed Martin
Ryan Rennells, Home Central
Timothy Schmidt, Tioga County Sheriff’s Office
Yvonne Plesnar, Chemung Canal Trust Company
Congratulations to the Leadership Tioga graduates! If you are interested in participating in next year’s class, call the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce at 607-687-2020. The program begins in January.