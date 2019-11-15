Leadership Tioga Commencement

From: The Tioga Chamber of Commerce

Owego, NY – The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the Graduating Class of Leadership Tioga 2019. A Commencement Ceremony was held Tuesday, November 13th, at Terra Cotta, Owego.

Leadership Tioga is in its 22nd year of operation and over 325 people have completed the program.

Students take part in a ten month program designed to educate, inform, and empower leaders.

Leadership Tioga enlists people who live or work in Tioga County and are interested in developing their leadership skills and knowledge of local issues, as well as pursuing leadership roles in their community.

2019 Leadership Tioga Graduating Class:

Adam Ace, Tioga County Health Department

Adrianne Goodrich, Tioga County Chamber of Commerce

Bryan Goodrich, Tioga County IT and Communication Services

Charles Gilbert, Tioga County IT and Communication Services

Christine Curtis, Tioga County Industrial Development Agency

Darrel Conklin, Home Central

Erin Hudak, Tioga State Bank

Jamie Bercaw, Children’s Home of Wyoming Conference

Kristin Sherman, Tioga Opportunities, Inc.

Leah Watson, Owego Free Academy

Mary Kennedy, Town of Owego

Megan Kaminsky, Racker

Nicholas Weisbrod, Lockheed Martin

Phil Schofield, Owego Apalachin Central School District

Ryan Banker, Lockheed Martin

Ryan Rennells, Home Central

Timothy Schmidt, Tioga County Sheriff’s Office

Yvonne Plesnar, Chemung Canal Trust Company

Congratulations to the Leadership Tioga graduates! If you are interested in participating in next year’s class, call the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce at 607-687-2020. The program begins in January.