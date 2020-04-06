Leadership Alliances Launches Comprehensive Resource for Broome County Businesses During the Coronavirus Crisis

from the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce:

Businesses throughout Broome County and New York State have seen their operations curbed or closed over the past couple of week as local and state authorities attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Business assistance programs have continued to roll out from the local, state and federal levels to help businesses and their employees survive the crisis. In a recent survey to local businesses, we found that the greatest need for the moment is a centralized source for information related to COVID-19 assistance.

In order to help navigate these channels, the Leadership Alliance, including the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce and the Agency, have launched a Business Resilience Toolkit providing guidance for navigating the current economic crisis using resources from Broome County, New York State and the U.S. While information around this outbreak is changing rapidly, this toolkit is intended to help educate employers and employees on how to prepare for and address the impacts of the coronavirus.

This business toolkit can be found on the Chamber and Agency’s websites. Content will be updated weekly as additional information comes forward. Their respective websites are www.greaterbinghamtonchamber.com and www.theagency-ny.com.

Stacey Duncan, President and CEO of the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce and Executive Director of The Agency remarked, “This is a difficult time for all of us. As we learn more about COVID-19, I know businesses and the individuals they employ may be overwhelmed by feelings of uncertainty. When recently surveyed, businesses said that one of their greatest needs was a central point of information on resources available. The Leadership Alliance felt that one immediate way to help businesses and their employees was our commitment to providing education and resources through this toolkit. We will continually update it to keep businesses informed.”

The Leadership Alliance will host a free webinar on Monday, April 6 from 12:00 -1:30 p.m. to walk attendees through the toolkit and the help available for small businesses impacted by COVID-19. In addition, invited panelists, including: SBDC, ESD, The Agency, Binghamton LDC, United Way and Department of Labor, will give a 5 minute overview of their available resources. An interactive Q&A will follow.

For more information and to register for the webinar, visit https://greaterbinghamtonchamber.com/ For questions, call the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce at (607) 772-8860.