Leadership Alliance to host economic recovery Town Hall

The Leadership Alliance, the formal name of the collaboration between The Agency and the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce, will host a COVID 19 Economic Recovery Town Hall on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 4:00-5:30 p.m. The program will be virtual and is open to the community. Media is invited to attend and can submit questions in advance or during the program.

In April, the Leadership Alliance formed the COVID 19 Economic Response, Recovery and Resiliency Task Force to address the immediate, short-term and long-term needs of businesses and community residents in dealing with the impacts of COVID.

The Task Force includes an “Economic Recovery Cabinet” which is comprised of representatives from federal, state and local government, industry, education and non-profit organizations. The Cabinet has held weekly calls since April.

Stacey Duncan, who leads both the Agency and the Chamber formed the group to provide an opportunity for information sharing and deliberation on issues facing the community. “The dialogue and information shared among this group has been outstanding and ongoing since April,” she said. “I think it is important that the community is aware that this level of bi-partisan, business and community discussions are taking place.”

The Town Hall will be a moderated discussion on topics including public health and business recovery as well as targeted discussions on education, food scarcity and mental health needs in the community. Additional topic areas such as access to broadband and child care will also be covered.

The program will be moderated by Stacey Duncan and speakers include Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar, Binghamton Mayor Rich David, United Way Executive Director Lori Welch, Lourdes President & CEO Kathy Connerton and others.

Individuals can register for the virtual event using the link below. There is no charge to attend.

