Leadership Alliance highlights national economic development week

From Broome County IDA/LDC:

Sunday, May 9th through Saturday, May 15th, 2021 marks the celebration of National Economic Development Week. National Economic Development Week originated six years ago when the International Economic Development Council (IEDC), the largest professional organization for economic developers, brought hundreds of communities around the country together to bring awareness to the positive and impactful work developers do for our local economies.

The Leadership Alliance, the partnership between The Agency and the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce, have a series of digital and in person events to celebrate the week. In addition, the Leadership Alliance will be sharing IEDC resources and webinars exclusive to National Economic Development Week.

On Wednesday, May 12th, tune in to The Agency’s Facebook Live event at 9:30 a.m. as Stacey Duncan, executive director of The Agency and president & CEO of the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce, highlights the past year’s success with the publication of the 2020 Report to the Community. The Report showcases nearly $420 million in new investment and financial assistance to businesses and developers championed by The Agency through their PILOT, bonds, loans and other incentive programs, in addition to updates on some of the most transformative projects in Broome. Those interested in viewing the Report can download a copy from www.theagency-ny.com/resources.

Join the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, May 13th at 6:00 PM via Zoom for the 57th Annual Dinner & Meeting presented by Visions Federal Credit Union. Awards to be presented include the 2021 Civic Leader, Small Business Person, Entrepreneur, and Distinguished Chamber Volunteer of the Year. To register to attend the Annual Dinner & Meeting visit the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce website here: https://business.greaterbinghamtonchamber.com/events/details/virtual-57th-gbcc-annual-dinner-meeting-2021-7957

On Friday, May 14th, we’ll close with a “real time” Good Life stories via Facebook Live at 3:30 p.m. with interviews with De Colores Cookies and Milk + Ice in City of Binghamton. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and National Economic Development Week could not be truly celebrated without acknowledging the great contributions small businesses make to our community.

The Leadership Alliance will close out the week with the launch of a Community Survey as part of efforts to create a dynamic and proactive recovery and revitalization blueprint for the community. The short survey is designed with questions to spark engagement and input from the community. The survey will run through May 28, 2021. To take the survey, click here: https://forms.gle/R1t571PJBLTBcsPd7