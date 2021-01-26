Laughter-Cize: Learn How “Laughing for No Reason” Can Benefit Your Loved One and You!

From the Broome County Office For Aging:

Family caregivers are invited to attend a presentation on Wednesday, February 10 from 1:30 – 2:30 pm by phone or zoom. “Laughter-Cize” will be presented by Traci Pena.



Laughter-cize is described as a modern mind-body exercise involving laughing “for no reason” combined with simple yoga breathing. The presenter encourages participants to come, “unbuckle your chuckle” and experience the fun side of getting fit. It’s time to get serious about laughing!



Pre-registration is required; please call (607) 778- 2411.



What: “Laughter-Cize: How Laughing for No Reason can Benefit Your

Loved One and You!”

When: Wednesday, February 10 from 1:30 – 2:30 pm

Where: Via Phone or Zoom

Who: For all Family Caregivers