Lane Restrictions on I-80 EB and WB in Montour County Next Week

Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel on Interstate 80 are advised that lane restrictions will be implemented in both the eastbound and westbound lanes in Montour County next week.

On Tuesday, July 14 and Thursday, July 16, between the hours of 8:00 AM and 2:00 PM, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be performing maintenance activities along Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound between mile markers 216 and 228 in Montour County. Motorists should expect short-term alternating single lane closures while work is being performed.

Motorists should expect travel delays and lane changes. Motorists are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

