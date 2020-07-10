Lane Restrictions on I-80 EB and WB in Montour County Continues Next Week

From the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation:

Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel on Interstate 80 are advised lane restrictions will continue in both the eastbound and westbound lanes in Liberty Township, Montour County next week.

Work will begin on Sunday, July 12 and is expected to be completed on Thursday, July 16 weather permitting. All work will be performed between the hours of 7:00 PM and 10:00 AM each day and will take place between mile markers 217 and 223, both eastbound and westbound.

Short term lane restrictions will occur while the contractor, HRI, Inc., will be sealing joints, line painting and adding rumble strips. This is part of a 6-mile roadway restoration project.

Motorists should expect travel delays and lane changes. Motorists are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

