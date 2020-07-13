Lane Closures on Interstate 80 EB/WB in Union County

From the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation:

Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound are advised of short-term alternating single lane closures in West Buffalo and White Deer Townships, Union County.

On Monday, July 13, the contractor HRI, Incorporated, will continue repairing the center line joint and shoulders in the eastbound and westbound lanes. Motorists can expect alternating single lane closures. Work will be completed Mondays through Thursdays during daylight hours.

Work will be performed at the following locations:

Eastbound between mile markers 204 and 210.

Westbound between mile markers between the Mile Run exit and the Clinton County line.

Work is expected to be completed by Friday, July 24, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel, changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.