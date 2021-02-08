Kopernik’s Winter Star PartyIs Virtual This Year Friday, February 19

From the Kopernik Observatory & Science Center:

February 19th will be Mikolaj Kopernik’s 548th birthday and Kopernik Observatory will celebrate this event with our annual Winter Star Party! Last year we had nearly 300 people come up for the celebration. This year, we hope to have even more join us to celebrate although we’ll be celebrating virtually on Kopernik’s YouTube Channel.



We have some familiar and first-time speakers lined up to offer some interesting and thought-provoking presentations. After the presentations, if it is clear, Jeremy Cartie, Kopernik’s Livestream Astronomer, will do some livestream night sky observing through Kopernik’s telescopes. We have other surprises in store so keep checking your Kopernik email for details as we get closer to the date. See the panels below for more information on the talks.



Kopernik livestreams have become very popular as they are both entertaining and educational. We have over 2000 subscribers to our YouTube channel and they are from literally around the world. Through the chat, you can ask questions directly to the presenters. We’ll even have an opportunity to sing Happy Birthday to Kopernik.



Kopernik welcomes Broome Pediatrics as a sponsor of our Livestream programs.

If you are not already subscribed to the Kopernik YouTube Channel, click on the subscribe link to get yourself connected. Subscribe to Kopernik’s YouTube Channel Until we can greet you back at Kopernik, we hope to see you on our YouTube channel.

Look Up…. Dream Big … and for now, keep wearing a mask.