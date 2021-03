From the office of Congresswoman Claudia Tenney:

Washington, D.C. - Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22) today introduced H.R. 1950, the No Pensions for Corrupt Politicians Act of 2021, and H.R. 1949, the Upholding the Integrity of Public Officials Act of 2021, which seeks to promote greater accountability and oversight for public officials. The two pieces of legislation will work to prevent corruption from occurring while individuals hold a public position and strip them of receiving taxpayer-funded benefits if convicted of certain felonies. “Corrupt politicians always have a way of finding loopholes to advance their personal interests, often at great expense to the American taxpayer. The No Pensions for Corrupt Politicians Act closes one of these loopholes – it will cut off federal pensions to Members of Congress as soon as they’re convicted of a crime. Under current law, politicians can continue receiving pensions for years after they’re convicted just by keeping their cases tied up in the appeals process, which can go on for years. Public servants must be held to a higher standard,” said Congresswoman Tenney. “I am also introducing the Upholding the Integrity of Public Officials Act of 2021, which broadens the definition of an “official act” to reform federal anti-bribery laws and strengthen transparency and oversight within the federal government,” Tenney continued. “My legislation clarifies the definition of official act and clearly states that if an elected official takes bribes in exchange for official favors, they have committed a crime. These are simple standards we should expect all elected officials to uphold.” Summary of H.R. 1950, the No Pensions for Corrupt Politicians Act of 2021