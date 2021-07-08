Kopernik’s Great Telescope Dust Off

From the Kopernik Observatory & Science Center:

This Friday, July 9, at 8 PM, Kopernik invites you up for the GREAT TELESCOPE DUSTOFF

Many of you have telescopes hiding in your basement, attic, or garage, Gather all the parts and bring them up to Kopernik and have Kopernik staff and members of the Kopernik Astronomical Society check it out and show you how to set it up and use it.



This summer will be a great time to use your scope to explore the night sky and Kopernik’s experts will help set you on your way. When it finally gets dark, if skies permit, use your scope and well as Kopernik’s scopes to explore the heavens.

Following State and Local guidelines, while inside Kopernik’s main building, masks are required for those who are not vaccinated. For those fully vaccinated, masks are optional.

Doors open at 8 PM and we’ll work on the scopes on a first-come-first-served basis.

There are still spots open in Kopernik’s STEM Summer Camps

For the 29th summer, the Kopernik Observatory & Science Center in Vestal, NY is offering weeklong camps for students entering grades 2-12 for the 2021/22 school year. Sponsored by the Link Foundation, in memory of inventor/explorer Edwin A. Link, the Link Summer STEM Exploration camps offer hands-on, high-tech adventures in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) in a fun and nurturing environment. Camps run Monday to Friday from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. Camps with open slots include:

July 12 – 16 Rocks, Minerals & Gemstones (entering grades 6-8)Super Science Explorations (entering grades 2 & 3)

July 26 – 30 Zap, Bang, Beep (entering grades 5&6)Programming with Arduinos & Raspberry Pie (entering grades 9-12)

August 2 – 6 Gadgets, Widgets & Gizmos (entering grades 6-8)

August 9 – 13 Lab, Rat Buffet B (entering grades 3-4)Return to the Edge of Space (entering grades 8-12)

Click on this LINK for more information about each camp and links to register online.